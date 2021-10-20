Home Minister Dilip Walse- Patil directs to take action in Wakfs Board land irregularities cases

Aurangabad, Oct 20:

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil directed Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Rajender Singh to take action into cases related to irregularities in Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBW).

A delegation of MSBW members and officers met Dilip Walse-Patil in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Raising the Wakfs properties issue, the Board members demanded that cases should be registered against crores of rupees land irregularities at five places, including Beed, Parbhani and Pune.

They said that irregularities were committed on the basis of fake no-objection certificates and the involvement of Revenue and Wakfs Board officers could not be denied.

The members sought a CID probe into the cases. The Home Minister directed additional DGP to instruct police officers to take action into cases related to Wakfs properties. MPs Imtiaz Jaleel and Fouzia Khan, MLA Wajahat Mirza, Khaled Babu Qureshi, A U Pathan, Samir Qazi, Mudassar Lambe, Shaikh Hasnain, Maulan Hafiz Athar and others were present.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar sent a letter to the Chief Minister asking to hold a joint meeting for Wakfs land-related cases. The MSBW members met Pawar yesterday to raise issues like irregularities in Wakfs land, shortage of State in Board, pending proposals, strengthening MSBW.

In the letter, it was stated that a joint meeting of CM Thackeray, Revenue Minister, Minority Development Minister, Chief Secretary and DGP should be held and action should be taken against Wakfs land cases.