Hoteliers unhappy as restrictions for hotels continue

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

The state government has announced relaxations for 25 districts with the lowest number of Covid-19 cases. The markets will be open from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 8 pm till Friday and 7 am to 3 pm on Saturday and completely closed on Sunday. However, dining is allowed in all hotels from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 4 pm and only parcel and home delivery facility is allowed on weekends. This has made the hoteliers upset as they were expecting more relaxations for hotel industry.

The business community had held protest all over the state demanding to relax the restrictions imposed since June in view of the festive season. The traders also held protest under the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh and other trade associations all over the state and city. In view of the growing resentment, the government released new guidelines on Monday giving a relief to the business sector. As per the new rules, all non-essential shops are open till 8 pm five days a week. Shops will remain open till 3 pm on Saturday and completely closed on Sunday. However, the restrictions have not been relaxed for the hotel industry. This has not gone down well with the hoteliers who are upset on the contradicting policies of the state government. According to Vinay Agrawal of the restaurant association, the decision has not given any relief to the hotel and restaurant industry. There was a need to increase the timing of the hotels as of non-essential shops. Customers mostly prefer to dine out in the evening, not in the day. If we close the hotel at four, it hampers our business. The limit of marriage halls and lawns should have been increased. The hotel industry cannot survive with such tedious restrictions, he said.

Decision extremely disappointing

Another member Tejinder Singh said, the new relaxations are of no use to hotel industry. People are ordering food online and eating together. There is no scientific evidence that eating in hotel spreads corona. Already the markets are opened till 8 pm. Then why not hotels. Dose the government think that corona spreads after 4 pm in hotels and not in other places, he quizzed.