House burgled at Wadgaon

Aurangabad, July 28:

Thieves broke into a locked house at Wadgaon Kolhati in Waluj Mahanagar area and made off with a gold chain weighing three tolas, LED TV, silver ornaments, all amounting to around Rs 50,000.

According to the details, Sominath Pralhad Katare, a resident of Wadgaon Kolhati had gone to the native place at Korgaon - Padli in Paithan tehsil with the family members on July 24. The house was locked since then. Taking advantage of the opportunity, some unidentified thieves broke into the house and made off with valuable amounting to around Rs 50,000.

The next day, neighbours noticed that the door was open and found that the articles were scattered in the house. They immediately informed Katare about it. He came to Wadgon in the night and found a gold chain weighing 29 grams, 48 grams silver chain and ring, LED TV, amounting to Rs 49,393 were missing. A case has been registered at the Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Gautam Khandagale is investigating the case.