House burgled when family went to attend post-death rituals

Aurangabad, Oct 5:

A locked house was burgled at Deogiri Valley in the Mitmita area on October 1 when its owner and family had gone to Malkapur (Buldana) to attend post-death rituals of a relative. Burglars stole Rs 25,000 cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.75 lakh.

According to details, Manohar Muralidhar Nafde, a manager in a private company in Waluj Industrial estate, lives in Deogiri Valley.

After the death of his relative, he went to Malkapur on September 23 and returned on September 27.

Later, his entire family locked the house on October 1 and went to attend post-death rituals in Malkapur and returned to the city the next morning.

His family members saw the lock and bolt of the door of the house were broken. When they went inside, they found cash of Rs 25,000, gold and silver jewellery, including rings, ear tops, kept in an iron and wooden cupboards were stolen.

Manohar immediately informed Cantonment Police Station about the incident. Police Inspector Sharad Ingle, assistant inspector P S Bhagile, and other personnel went to the spot and conducted a panchnama. Police tried to find the traces of the thieves.

There was heavy rain that night. Police feel that burglars took it as an opportunity to commit the crime. Manohar lodged a complaint with the police. PSI Sachin Vayal is investigating the case.