HPO celebrates Swachhata Pakhwada

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

The Department of Post (DoP, Aurangabad Division) has organised various programmes to celebrate Swachhta Pakhwada at Head Post Office (HPO, Juna Bazaar) from November 16 to 30.

DoP had organised various activities like vaccination camp, blood donation camp, March Past by postal employees, a programme to create awareness about social distancing among customers, distribution of masks and sanitisers, essay competition, webinars apprising importance about cleanliness amongst postal employees etc.

Under the guidance of the Senior Superintendent of Posts (SSPO) G Hariprasad, the senior postmaster R D Kulkarni, assistant superintendent of post (ASP) S B Tathe and marketing executive Sanjay Patil are supervising various activities being organised as a part of fortnight celebration, stated the press release.