HSC result to be declared today

Aurangabad, August 2:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the HSC result online at 4 pm on August 3.

It may be noted that the State Government cancelled the examinations of the 12th standard for the safety of students in Covid situation.

The evaluation of students was done on the basis of SSC (top three scoring subjects), 11th class results and internal assessment of 12th class.

More than 1.46 lakh students from Auangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Hingoli districts in Aurangabad registered for the examinations 2021.

The date of the result was announced on Monday evening.

The State Board will announce the result of HSC students of nine divisions, including Aurangabad, Nashik, Pune and Mumbai, at 4 pm on Tuesday online.

The students access the result on the following links

(https://hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, https://msbshse.co.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in, https://lokmat.news18.com).

Besides results, statistics of students will be available on portals-

www.mahresult.nic.in and https://msbshse.co.in.

The students will be able to take a printout of their subject-wise result.

Schools and junior colleges will get collective result on the website (www.mahahsscboard.in).