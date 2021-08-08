Hundreds of CHB teachers facing financial problem

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

Family members of hundreds of teachers working clock-hour basis (CHB) have been facing financial crisis due to the closure of colleges.

It may be noted that the CHB teachers get a meagre honorarium. The colleges were shut down because of Covid 19 situation.

There are 4,000 CHB teachers in Marathwada.

The teachers are taking online classes for the academic year 2020-21 since October 2020. The office of the joint director (higher education) asked the colleges to submit the bills of teachers worked from February 24 to May 31, 2021.

The honorarium of those teachers who are working since November 2020 was not released yet.

So, the CHB teachers facing financial problems on not receiving the honorarium.

Teachers unions staged an agitation in Aurangabad, Nagpur and Pune for giving salary to CHB on the basis of ‘equal work equal pay’ until the recruitment is carried out 100 per cent in the colleges and universities.

Maharashtra Navpradhyapak Sanghatna president Sandeep Pathrikar said that the Government had not mentioned the academic year or maximum nine months duration while given continuation to the teachers for the academic year 2020-21. “The teachers joined the colleges from November 1. They should be given honorarium since the joining date,” he asserted.