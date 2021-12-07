Hundreds of Ph D admission aspirants waiting for selection list declaration eagerly

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

Hundreds of candidates who appeared for the presentation before the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for the Ph D admissions have been waiting for the declaration of the selection list eagerly.

It may be noted that the university conducted Ph D Entrance Test (PET) between January and March. One needs to qualify PET or NET/SET/GATE and other national level examinations to be eligible to apply for the Ph D admissions. Around 4,000 candidates were declared successful in PET. Nearly 7,000 applied for the RRC presentation to seek admissions in nearly 50 subjects including Tourism Administration, Commerce,Electronics Engineering Mechanical Engineering, Food Technology, Dramatics, Fine Arts, Urdu, Sanskrit, Economics, Archeology, English, Hindi, Psychology, Geography, Marathi, Computer Science, Botany, Zoology and Chemistry.

Around 6,750 aspirants gave a presentation of RRC of respective subjects from September end to November end. The candidates have been waiting for the result of the presentation. The researchers will get admission to Ph D on the basis of their place in the merit list. According to sources, the work of preparing the selection of the candidates has not been completed yet. The sources said that it would take around two to three weeks for declaring the selection list.