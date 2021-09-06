Hundreds of students deprived of exams due to network, electricity failure

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

Hundreds of students were deprived of one or two subjects papers for various reasons, including Internet problems, within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted the university conducted annual session examinations of different undergraduate and postgraduate courses like BA, B Sc, B Com, M A, M Com and M Sc for the academic year 2020-21 from July to August months. All the students took the online examinations because of Covid 19 situation.

More than 1000 students from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts were deprived of one or two papers because of network, electricity failure, flooding and other problems. Many of such students requested the university in writing to give them one opportunity to take that paper.

Commenting on this, Republican Sena leader Sachin Nikam said that the students could not take their one or two papers due to unavoidable reasons, so they should be given an opportunity to re-appear for the papers.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Republican Sena met the director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Yogesh Patil apprised him of the students' problem.

Dr Yogesh Patil said that the matter would be discussed positively with the administration to avoid the loss of students. Adv Atul Kamble, Gunaratna Sonawne, Vikas Rode and others were present.