Hunt for evidence continues

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

The police have given stress on searching concrete evidence in the sensational Dr Rajan Shinde murder case, before arresting anyone, was witnessed on Sunday. The senior police officers were present near the well, in which the murderer has thrown the weapon, whole day. All the water from the well was pumped out, but the search operation hampered due to the garbage and silt accumulated in the well. Heavy rain fell on Saturday night due to which the water level in the well increased again. Hence, the search operation is getting delayed, the officers said.

The police have collected even the minutest evidence in Dr Shinde’s murder case. Various teams were established for it. The accused will be arrested after the weapon is found. Water was being pumped out of the well on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, investigating officer PI Avinash Aghav inspected the spot.

DCP Deepak Girhe, PI Geeta Bagwade, Gautam Patare and others also inspected the well area.

Various teams of the police department have solved the murder mystery and collected the evidences. The police are now working on getting some concrete evidence so that the accused should not be released on any ground. Murder weapons is the most important evidence and hence, it is being search on a war footing. The police have taken a wait and watch stand until the weapon is found.

Rumors flying

Various rumors were flying on the social media. A rumor was spread on Sunday morning that the accused has changed his statement that he has thrown the weapon in a well at N-7 Cidco area. However, the police concentrated on pumping the water from the N-2 Cidco well and cleared that it were rumors.

Police prepared

The police have placed all the information available in the case in sequence. They have collected all the evidences and statements needed for it. The police are all prepared and waiting for the weapon, the sources said.

Information collected

It is known that there is only one accused in the case until now. He is well aware of the legal aspects. The police have gained all the information about him. What he was searching on internet, his behaviour, previous records and other information is being collected.