Husband defames wife as she refuses to return to him

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

A woman left her husband over some dispute and went to her parents. However, the husband posted lewd photos and messages on social media to defame his wife. The rural cyber police registered a case and arrested the husband.

A 35-year-old woman from Mukundwadi, Nandini (Name changed) was married to a driver and had two children. However, her husband suspected her character and frequently beat her.

Fed up with constant torture, she left her husband and lived with her parents for the past six months. She had also applied for divorce in the family court.

Meanwhile, her husband posted her picture and objectionable messages on social media to defame her as she refused to return to him. He used to forward these messages to all the acquaints and relatives daily. Hence, Nandini lodged a complaint at the rural cyber police station on September 15. The police, after a technical investigation, interrogated the accused, who confessed to posting messages.

Under the guidance of SP Nimit Goyal, additional SP Dr Pawan Bansod, the police team, including PI Ravindra Nikalje, PSI Pravin Patil, constables Kailas Kamthe, Sandeep Varpe, Ravindra Lokhande, Rupali Dhole and others arrested the accused and seized his mobile phone.