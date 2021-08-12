Hywa truck stealing racket busted

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The Waluj MIDC police have busted the gang stealing the Hywa trucks and selling its spare parts. The police have arrested two persons in this regard. A Hywa truck (MH 20 DT 0203) amounting Rs 4 lakh, owned by Ramnath Prabhakar Udhan (Bajajnagar), was stolen near Jaiswal Lawns on Mumbai - Nagpur Highway on August 9. Udhan lodged a complaint at the Waluj MIDC.

The police checked the CCTV installed at various places and tracked the truck was going from Nagar Naka towards Dhule at around 3 am. Under the guidance of PI Madhukar Sawant, the police team including PSI Rajendra Bangar, PSI Rahul Nirval, Nawab Shaikh Sandeep Ghagde, Sanjay Bankar, Suresh Bhise, and others went to Dhule in search of the truck.

With the help of the Dhule police, a raid was conducted at a shop on Indore Road. Some people were trying to cut the spare parts of the truck with a cutting machine. The police arrested Kuldeepsingh Gurvsingh Randhava (48, Mohadi, Dhule) and Aftab Khan Chand Khan (27, Jamcha Mala, Chalisgaon). The police brought both the accused and the spare parts of the truck to Aurangabad. Both the accused have been remanded in police custody till August 15.