I-Day as Grandparents Day at PJK, Waluj

Aurangabad, Aug 20: Independence Day was celebrated as Grandparents Day at Podar Jumbo Kids, Waluj, with a unique theme, ‘Freedom – a gift from our grandparents.’ Founder director Dr Swati Popat Vats said we should remind our children that the freedom they enjoy and take for granted was made possible by their grandparents' generation. Activities like quizzes, games, art and craft, music, dance movements were conducted for children, parents and grandparents, said headmistress Riya Kapoor.

General manager Manoj Kale and principal Louis Rodrigues spoke. Teachers took efforts to make the event successful.