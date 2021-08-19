I-Day at Greenvalley Montessori School

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

Greenvalley Montessori School celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Student-teachers presented hand-made greeting cards and tricolour flag badges to the parents. The cultural programme commenced with everyone singing together ‘Vande Mataram.’ The students and teachers presented patriotic poems, speeches, quiz on freedom fighters, songs and dance. A few of them spoke on the history and significance of Independence Day. They shared inspirational quotes on freedom and expressed their views on ‘Do we need freedom fighters today?’ Principal Urmila Kanwar addressed the gathering followed by the national anthem.