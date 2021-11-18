ICSE to declare CS-Executive exam result today

November 18, 2021

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

The Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) will declare the result of the CS-Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) online at 4 pm, on November 19. The CSEET was conducted on November 13 and 14.

The result along with e-Result-cum-Marks Statement containing the subject-wise break up of marks will be made available to the candidates for download online immediately after the declaration of the result.

