ICSI Chapter celebrates 20th Foundation Day

Aurangabad, Oct 11: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Aurangabad chapter celebrated its 20th Foundation Day recently.

Chapter chairman CS Paresh Deshpande said the Management Committee is making efforts for growth of the Chapter and betterment of CS profession. Company Secretaries of Aurangabad are playing commendable role to promote and set good governance culture in industries and corporate sector. An event with theme “A New Me…!! Change is Not Just the Look but Mindset Too” was organised to mark anniversary celebrations. Three competitions - Regalia with Red Carpet; Mr Ms. Mrs Aurangabad and drama, poetry, skit, mimicry- were held. Company secretaries Samruddhi Lunavat, Komal Mutha, and Rashmi Gangwal organised the programme. CS members and students actively participated. MC member CS Prasad Takalkar and others were present.