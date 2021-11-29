ICSI city chapter wins second award; organises maximum no. of awareness programmes for students in Marathwada

Aurangabad, Nov 29: The Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), which comprises five States - Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, had announced a competition for conducting maximum Career Awareness Programmes (CAP) with colleges in October 2021.

The ICSI Aurangabad chapter has won the second prize in Gold grade category in two classes by organising maximum CAPs in Marathwada. The trophy and cash award were received by chapter chairman CS Paresh Deshpande along with committee member CS Rashmi Gangwal, CS Samruddhi Lunavat at the Annual Regional Conference held by ICSI WIRC and hosted by Pune Chapter. ICSI president CS Nagendra Rao, chairman ICSI WIRC CS Pawan and TEFC chairman WIRC-CS Hrishikesh Wagh gave away the awards.

The Aurangabad chapter created awareness about the CS profession, career opportunities for CS and its course curriculum among the semi urban and rural students. CS Deshpande thanked national ICSI and Western region office-bearers for guidance.