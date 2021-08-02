ICSI hosts webinar on SEBI’s listing obligations

Aurangabad, Aug 2: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Aurangabad chapter conducted a webinar to mark the ICSI Capital Market Week on the topic ‘Recent changes in LODR make it very robust.”

Deliberation on practical aspects of SEBI’s Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements Regulations were held. CS Nidhi Pillai, DGM Endurance Technologies Ltd Aurangabad addressed the chapter members. Chief guest and ICSI vice-president CS Devendra Deshpande shared his thoughts with CS professionals.

SEBI Act, 1992 was enacted to provide the establishment of a board to protect the interests of investors in securities and to promote the development of, and to regulate the securities market and matters connected therewith. Till the promulgation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the listed entities were governed by a Listing Agreement (private agreement) between the Stock Exchange and the listed company, which governed all listing obligations and disclosure requirements.

Considering the increase in listed companies in Aurangabad, the webinar was organised by the local chapter for guidance on the topic to CS professionals, said chairman of Aurangabad Chapter CS Paresh Deshpande.