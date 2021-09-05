Illegal gas refilling centre raided

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

The Chikalthana police on Saturday raided a gas refilling centre at Gevrai Tanda, being operated illegally for the past five years. The police seized 193 gas cylinders and other equipment amounting Rs 6,25,550.

The domestic cooking gas was being filled in the vehicles as the fuel at the refilling centre at Gevrai Tanda in the jurisdiction of the Chikalthana police station. API Gajanan Jadhav received the information about it. The police team raided the on the Vardhaman Oil Mill, where the illegal gas centre was being run. Vikas Narayan Gatkal (Pandharpur) was filling the gas in an auto-rickshaw with the help of an electric motor. Similarly, Raju Ratan Narwade (Bidkin, Paithan) and Shivaji Sukhdev Thorat (Chitegaon, Paithan) were present there with the rickshaw.

The police seized 180 gas cylinders, electric motor, weighing machine, gas refilling engine and other articles. The arrested told the police that the owner of the centre is Shaikh Latif Shaikh Musa (Saadatnagar). Accordingly, the police arrested Latif and the cylinder supplier Gajanan Gaikwad (Pandharpur). All the accused have been remanded in the police custody till September 6.

The police action was executed by API Gajanan Jadhav, PSI Pradeep Thube, constables Sampat Rathod, Deepak Deshmukh, Deepak Surashe, Anna Gavande and others.