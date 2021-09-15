Impossible to predict the third wave

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The possibility of a third wave of corona in India is unlikely. Scientists from the World Health Organization (WHO) have indicated the same. However, it cannot be said that the third wave will not come. Preparations have been made by the Central government for the third wave, said AYUSH ministry secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha.

Kotecha said, 105 Ayush hospitals with 50 beds are being set up across the country. These hospitals are set up through the Central and state governments. Funding is provided by the Central government, while the state government is responsible for the construction. If there is a proposal from the state government, this hospital will be set up in Aurangabad. Ayurveda, along with other treatments, has played an important role in corona treatment. Several studies have proven that, Kotecha said. Integrative medicine is needed today and has the potential to do a great job in the country. There is also a need for 'one nation, one health'. There should be only one medicinal stream for health. But now Ayurveda works differently and allopathy works differently. Therefore, efforts are being made in the country for all streams to work together, Kotecha said.