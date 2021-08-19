Include Maratha community in OBC

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

The Kopardi accused should be hanged immediately, the central government should increase the reservation limit to 50 per cent, include the Maratha community in the OBCs and many such resolutions were made by the members on the Maratha Kranti Morcha during the fifth anniversary programme here on Thursday. MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje was present as the chief guest.

Members Kishor Chavan and Vijay Kakade presented various resolutions. In order to include the Maratha community in Marathwada in the OBC, the government should request the court to hear the petition pending in the High Court on a daily basis. As the members of the State Backward Classes Commission have violated the code of conduct, they should be suspended and new Maratha members should be appointed to the commission. The members also demanded allotment of Rs 1000 crore to 'Sarthi', allotment of Rs 2000 crore to Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation, starting Maratha hostel in every district. A resolution was also passed demanding approval to start Sarthi sub-center in Marathwada, withdrawal of crimes registered against Maratha community members during the agitation. These resolutions will be sent to the government. Suresh Wakde, Satish Vetal, Manoj Gaike, Rekha Vahtule, Atmaram Shinde, Sukanya Bhosale and other community members were present.