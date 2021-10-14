Indefinite strike brings property registration comes to standstill

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

The properties registration was halted after talathis and Mandal officers started an indefinite strike.

It may be noted that talathis are angry over an abusive comment on social media by Deputy Collector Ramdas Jagtap (State Coordinator, Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme).

Nearly 450 talathis and Mandal officials in the district went on an indefinite strike demanding immediate transfer of Jagtap. This is affecting the change of 7/12.

The agitators said that the strike would continue until the demand was met and handed over ‘Digital Signature Code (DSC)’ to the tehsildars.

President of Rajya Talathi Mahasangh Dnyandev Dubal sent a message on the social media groups of all talathi unions last week regarding panchnama, crops inspection.

The district president of Talathi Sangh shared this message in Pune on his group. Jagtap made an abusive comment on the post. The talathis unions became aggressive and started a protest against him.

The members of the district-level talathis union staged protests in front of all tehsil offices on Monday. After that, 450 talathis and Mandal officers in the district submitted 'DSC' to the tehsildars on Wednesday. As a result, works at all Sajas came to a standstill. “The strike will continue till the demand is met”, said Anil Suryavanshi, president of District Talathis Union.