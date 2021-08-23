Independence Day celebrations at JITO DPS

Aurangabad, Aug 23: JITO Delhi Public School (DPS) celebrated the 75th Independence Day on the theme 'Nation First, Always First.’ The event marked the beginning of a symbolic renewal of physical celebration which had been curtailed due to Covid restrictions.The event was also celebrated virtually on Facebook live.

Adv Gautam Sancheti hoisted the national flag followed by the recitation of the national anthem. Pro vice-chairman Subhash Nahar emphasized upon inculcating patriotic fervour in the citizens. Director Nisha Sawhney and vice-principal Savitri Dakare also spoke. Music educator Yogeshwar Suknale staged a live patriotic song performance. Senior coordinator Shilpa Garrison proposed a vote of thanks.