Indications of leniency in lockdown

Aurangabad, July 28:

As the Corona positivity rate is reducing in the district, the district collector Sunil Chavan has indicated of leniency in the lockdown rules. Aurangabad district will be included in the list of the 14 district of the state government where the restrictions will be reduced. Hence, the lockdown rules will be relaxed, Chavan said.

The traders had been demanding for the relaxation in the lockdown rules for the past few days. The state government on Wednesday indicated to grant relaxation in the 14 districts. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting to know what relaxations did the Aurangabad district get.

Aurangabad district since June 28 is in the third stage of the restrictions. Partial lockdown has been imposed at present, the people are allowed to conduct the transactions between 7 am and 4 pm since June 29. Prohibitory orders are imposed from 5 pm and curfew after 7 pm daily. Complete lockdown is implemented on Saturday and Sunday.

The Malls, theatres, cinema halls are completely closed. Similarly, hotels, eateries, Shiv Bhojan Thali Centres are allowed to operate between Monday to Friday with 50 percent capacity till 4 pm. Parcel facilities are allowed on Saturday and Sunday. Now, all these restrictions are likely to be ceased soon.