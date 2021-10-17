Indigo service in evening from November

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

Indigo flights from the city for Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi are operated in the afternoon presently. Now, these services will be operated in the evening between October 31 to November 30.

Industrialist and president of the civil aviation committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, Sunit Kothari informed that Indigo has issued a new time-table for the flights. Accordingly, the flights operated in the city will be the evening flights instead the afternoon. Presently, Air India operates flights to Mumbai and Delhi in the evening. Hence, a demand has been made that Air India should start the morning flights for these destinations, Kothari said.