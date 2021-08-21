Indulging in low-level criticism is not Congress' culture

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Seva Dal president, Vilas Autade, claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to criticise Gandhi-Nehru families consistently. Replying to the remarks made by the union minister of state for Railways Raosaheb Danve on Rajiv Gandhi, we can also retaliate by passing comments, but we will not do it. It is not our culture.

Autade was speaking to journalists at a hurriedly called press conference today. " The skin colour of Danve is black, therefore, if we blackened his face, it will not be seen. Hence I along with activists will whiten his face. If our effort fails in the Kannad gathering then we will blacken his face at any time and anywhere in the next couple of days," stressed Autade.

Autade said, " If the people like Raosaheb Danve continues to pass such low-level comments then it seems it is planned programme to which there is a silent nod of the prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda. This is done with an intention to divert people's attention from the core issues like hike in prices of essential commodities, unemployment and injustice on women etc. But the BJP people does not speak upon it."

Autade also hinted at burning the effigy of Danve if the party does not control him. Their motto is to grab power, although they do not have any participation in India's freedom struggle. Moreover, the whole nation had seen how they conducted their election campaigns during the Covid-19 pandemic situation, commented Autade.

Anil Mankape, Suresh Pawar, Altaf Patel, Nilesh Pawar, Ganesh Ghorpade, Sumedh Nimgaonkar, Pradeep Shinde, Vijay Pungale, Subhash Hiwrale, Shakil Shah, Arjun Thombre, Mudassar Ansari etc were also present on the occasion.