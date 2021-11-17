Industrialists demand completion of Cantonment ROB, new flyover in Waluj

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

The industrialists today demanded completion of a railway overbridge (ROB) and the road, passing through Cantonment Area, on Aurangabad-Pune Highway, immediately. They underlined that traffic congestion has become frequent at the bridge due to inadequate space of the road. The other demands include linkage of Sajapur to Waluj MIDC road and flyover at Oasis Chowk. The demands were made during a meeting of Zilla Udyog Mitra Samiti (ZUMS) organised at the district collectorate today.

The meeting was chaired by the district collector Sunil Chavan. After hearing the problems and inconvenience faced by the industrialists, the collector ordered the concerned authorities to take immediate action on the demands made by industrialists like providing facilities to industries (or units) set up on land bearing Gut Numbers, outside the MIDC area; relaxation in the collection of Gram Panchayat Tax; providing basic facilities to industries at Chikalthana MIDC area and on the Gut Numbers in Waluj MIDC area like sanctioning of necessary licenses, good quality roads, electricity and water supply etc; establish independent police station on reserved land in Shendra MIDC area; regular lifting of garbage from Chikalthana MIDC sector, etc.

The additional collector Anant Gavhane, DIC's Sandeep Rokade, MIDC's regional officer Rajesh Joshi, executive engineer Rameshchandra Giri, District Lead Bank's Unawane, MASSIA's Kiran Jagtap, Gajanan Deshmukh, Dushyant Athawale, CMIA's Santish Lonikar, Udyog Kranti's Suresh Phulare and other industrialists were present in the meeting.

The industrialist's meeting also decided to conduct a meeting under the chairmanship of the state's industries minister and guardian minister Subhash Desai to find solutions to the problems faced by them in various industrial sectors.