Influx of grains reduce in APMC due to cloudy weather

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

Nearly three to three and a half thousand quintal of maize, soybean and pearl millet used to come to the Jadhavwadi Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC). However, due to the cloudy weather and rains for the last two days, farmers have not been able to bring the produce to the city. As a result the influx has reduced significantly.

It rained sparsely in some areas of the district on Wednesday and Thursday. Maize, soybean and pearl millet are currently arriving at the Jadhavwadi APMC. However, less than 100 quintals of grains were received during the day. The merchants had opened the shops. But there was no inflow of grains. The grain that arrived today was brought by the farmers of nearby villages. According to the meteorological department, the cloudy weather will continue for another two to three days. The situation will remain the same for the next three days as farmers are not bringing in grain to avoid any losses, said traders.

Prices of leafy vegetables increased

The arrival of leafy vegetables in the APMC in Jadhavwadi had reduced by half. As a result, prices of leafy vegetables had gone up in the Aurangpura vegetable market. Fenugreek, which was sold for Rs 5 on Wednesday at Aurangpura vegetable market, was selling at Rs 10 today. Rains have damaged vegetables. As a result, fruits and vegetables will become more expensive in the coming weeks, vendors said.