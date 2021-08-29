Ingenuity and hard work are the key to a successful start-up

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

Ingenuity and hard work are the key to the success of a successful start-up. If the capital is low, it will work but there should be no shortage of creativity and hard work, said Vaishali Biyani, founder and chief executive officer, De’Dzines, Kanpur.

She was speaking in the Magic interview series on Saturday. The De'Dzines company was launched in 2018 with the new concept of Scrap-to-Art. Biyani explained her journey from homemaker to entrepreneur. She said, start-ups are a double challenge for a woman entrepreneur. The first challenge is to get out of the role of homemaker and the second is the challenges of building an industry. Research has shown that 60 per cent of the tires of four-wheelers are illegally burned, emitting harmful gases and polluting the environment. Hence it was decided to start an environmentally friendly industry and that the tires will be the raw material of my products. A chair made from tires was the first product. It was sold immediately. Later we designed various products from tires like furniture, doormats, dining tables, chairs, playgrounds and garden lounges. These products are now in demand from abroad as well. She opined that the journey is self-motivated that was started with a capital of Rs 2 lakh and is now considered as one of the best start-ups today. Rajendra Patel moderated the program and Rohit Auti thanked the audience. Founder director of Magic Ashish Garde, principal of CSMS college Dr Ulhas Shinde, Rajendra Patil, Rohan Aute and around 180 participants participated online.