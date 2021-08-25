Inspection of GMCH being conducted to increase seats

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

National Medical Commission started online inspection of Government College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday to increase admissions seats.

The inspection of Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department was carried out today while other departments will undergo inspection in the coming days.

The NMC will verify the strength of teachers, employees, basic facilities required to increase the seats.

24 Covid patients undergoing treatment

There is a decline in Covid patients being admitted to GMCH.

Currently, 24 patients are undergoing treatment. Of them, condition of 20 is stated to be critical. The administration said that the condition of other patients is stable.