Inspection of GMCH being conducted to increase seats
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 25, 2021 10:45 PM2021-08-25T22:45:01+5:302021-08-25T22:45:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 25:
National Medical Commission started online inspection of Government College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday to increase admissions seats.
The inspection of Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department was carried out today while other departments will undergo inspection in the coming days.
The NMC will verify the strength of teachers, employees, basic facilities required to increase the seats.
Box
24 Covid patients undergoing treatment
There is a decline in Covid patients being admitted to GMCH.
There is a decline in Covid patients being admitted to GMCH.
Currently, 24 patients are undergoing treatment. Of them, condition of 20 is stated to be critical. The administration said that the condition of other patients is stable.