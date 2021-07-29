Installation ceremony of Lions Club Aurangabad Deccan held

Aurangabad, July 29:

The installation ceremony of the newly elected members of the Lions Club of Aurangabad Deccan for the year 2021-22 was held recently following covid protocols. Milind Damodare administered the oath to new executive members including president Maheshkumar Dhimate, secretary Sayyed Moinuddin, treasurer Sunil Late and other board members.

Sunil Desarda, Rajesh Bharuka, Jayraj Patil, Tansukh Zambad and Rajesh Raut were the chief guest. On the occasion, Desarda gave valuable guidance to all the club members and Bharuka informed about the importance of the posts, responsibilities and work to be done. All the director body and members of the club were present. Vipul Patil, Nashir Haidar, Abdul Rahim, Rajendra Patil, Balasaheb Bhosale, Dashrath Mule, Sandeep Mirkute and other members were present.