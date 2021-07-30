Installation ceremony of Lions Club Aurangabad Icons

Aurangabad, July 30:

The installation ceremony of Lions Club of Aurangabad Icons for the year 2021-22 was held recently. First deputy governor Purushottam Jaypuriya delivered the oath to newly elected president Nilesh Deshpande, secretary Atish Patil, treasurer Pramod Longaonkar and other executive committee.

At the beginning, working president Jaideep Ghuge gave a review of the last year's work and thanked all members for their support during corona period. Deshpande expressed his intention to launch a Lions school and also take forward the social initiatives of Lions International and district. Sandeep Malu, former multiple district president, region chairperson Ashish Agrawal, Sachin Mule, Pushkar Vaidya, Bhaskar Chaudhary, Yuvraj Mahajan, Sunil Chotlani, Amit Kulkarni, Bhavesh Saraf, Bhausaheb Kale and others were present.