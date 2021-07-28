Installation ceremony of Lions Club of Aurangabad City

Aurangabad, July 28:

The installation ceremony of the newly appointed office bearers of the Lions Club of Aurangabad City for the year 2021-22 was held here recently. Sandeep Malu, former multiple district president and installation officer recited the pledge to the new executive board along with club president Antim Airan, secretary Ravi Rajpal and treasurer Navneet Bharatiya.

At the beginning, outgoing secretary Pavan Savaiwala gave an overview of the last year's work.Vishal Ladniya informed about the Lions Diagnostics Centre started by the club. New president Antim Eren said various social and community based project will be implemented through the Lions Club in coming years. Former club president Vijay Goyal accepted the honor of Progressive Melvin Zone. Multiple council chairperson Vivek Abhyankar, chief executive officer of the Aurangabad cantonment board Vikrant More, deputy governor Sunil Desarda. Rajesh Raut, Mahavir Patni, Tansukh Zambad, Ashish Agrawal, Rajesh Bharuka, Sanjay Kasliwal, Sachanand Agrawal, Abhijeet Jain, Ravi Rajpal and others were present.