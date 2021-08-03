Installation ceremony of Lions Club of Aurangabad Metro held

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

The installation ceremony of the Lions Club of Aurangabad Metro was held recently. Charulata Kulkarni was elected president, Usha Deshpande secretary and Pramila Navatakke, treasurer of the club for the year 2021-22 were administered the presidential oath by former governor Tansukh Zambad. Also, the new members of the club were administered the presidential oath by the deputy governor Sunil Desarda.

The members were felicitated for their outstanding work. On this occasion, multiple council chairperson Vivek Abhyankar guided all the members. Priyal Garge, Asmita Desai and Shruti Deshpande, children of the members were felicitated for the special achievements and work. Region chairperson Rajesh Bharuka, former governor Rajesh Raut, former governor Mahavir Patni, Moreshwar Kulkarni, Rahul Ausekar, Jaideep Ghuge, Sanjeev Gupta were present on the occasion.