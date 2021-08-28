Interaction meet with Dr Karad on Aug 30

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

The Aurangabad branch of Western Indian Regional Council of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Aurangabad WICASA have organised a felicitation and interaction meeting with the union minister of state, ministry of finance Dr Bhagwat Karad on August 30 at 10.30 am at ICAI Bhavan, Satara Parisar. Similarly, a seminar on 'GST Scrutiny 15 Parameters Issues and Replies' by CA Umesh Sharma has also been organised on August 30 at 9.30 am at ICAI Bhavan. The seminar is open for all. The organisers have appealed to participate in both the programmes.