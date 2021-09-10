Investiture ceremony at Cambridge School

Aurangabad, Sept 10: The investiture ceremony for the academic year 2021-22 was held at Cambridge School, recently. The members of the Student Council were vested with their responsibilities in a small ceremony, toned down in accordance with Covid-19 protocol requirements.

Rutuja Sawargaonkar was appointed School Pupil Leader and Shruti Mugdiya was appointed assistant School Pupil Leader. Principal Flavia Albuquerque pinned on the badges, after which the SPL and ASPL led the cabinet members through the oath.

The principal and staff of the school congratulated the students on their appointment and the ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks and recital of the national anthem.