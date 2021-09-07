Investiture ceremony at MGM Clover Dale

Aurangabad, Sept 7: MGM Clover Dale School conducted investiture ceremony recently. Students were elected through digital ballot system and for few portfolios were nominated by the house masters. Omkar Borde was elected Head Boy, Sanjana Patni Head Girl and Jitesh Dhange Sports Captain of the School Council.

Srushti Guddetwar, Shravani Kakade, Vaishnavi Kshirsagar, Gargi Ahire, Sufiyan Siddique, Tanishka Mundhe, Vedant Agre and Shubham Bhosle were elected captain and vice-captains of different houses.

Chief Guest Dr Virendra Bhandarkar, Director SAI Aurangabad, stressed on the importance of holistic development and its impact on students’ personality. The students council members were administered oath and bestowed the badges by Dr Bhandarkar, school mentor Ramesh Thakur, principal Dr Sulekha Sharma-Dhage and coordinator Varsha Potdar.

MGM School’s director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr Namrata Jajju congratulated the office-bearers and advised them to fulfil their duties sincerely.

Asha Korange anchored the event. The programme was conducted by Sagar Shewale, Priya Gaikwad, Ankush Samadhan and Suraj Shinde.