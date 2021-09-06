Investiture ceremony at Nath Valley School

Aurangabad, Sept 6: The investiture ceremony for the year 2021-22 was held at Nath Valley School. The Student Council members were physically present in the school to take the oath which was read out by the principal, Ranjit Dass, vice-principals Rajkumari Dixit and Sharda Gupta. Students were handed over their respective badges for the post of school captain, vice-captain, assistant captain and for various other designations.

Dass mentioned that the Student Council members are a link between the principal, staff and students and must carry out their duties with diligence, sincerity and honesty. The council would assist the teachers in maintaining discipline, enforcing school rules, conducting various school activities and would serve as role models for the other students. The principal and teachers congratulated the council members.