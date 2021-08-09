Investiture ceremony at Podar Intl, Sundarwadi

Aurangabad, Aug 9: Podar International School, Sundarwadi held an online investiture ceremony for the students council, recently.

The entire school student body and council comprising Head Boy, Head girl, Sports and Cultural Captains along with the various designations, appointments and positions of the four Houses - Aqua, Ignis, Terra and Ventus were undertaken in the most democratic manner. The students not only were part of it but learnt so much from it in terms of process, values, skills and leadership ethos.

Principal Vaishali Joshi, staff and parents were present virtually and felicitated the student council members with sashes, badges and oath-taking procedures.

All congratulated the newly-elected council. All students were appealed to get actively involved in the development of the school and school’s vision. The ceremony started with the school song and ended with national song Vande Mataram.