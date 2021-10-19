Invitation for MAGIC's 'Saturday mentoring clinic'

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) has been conducting a flagship programme 'Saturday Mentoring Clinic' for startups. Innovators, students and startups have been invited to connect and become a part of the Magic community. The mentoring clinic is an open-door session and has supported 74 startup ideas across 140 mentoring sessions. To discuss the innovative ideas in detail, and to become a part of the Magic mentoring clinic, interested candidates and organisations can submit their basic details on email yogesh@magicaurangabad.com or Whatsapp on 8983377444.