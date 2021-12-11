Janandolan Sangharsh Samiti celebrates success of farmers agitation

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

Janandolan Sangharsh Samiti celebrated the success of farmers in a programme held in front of the CPI (M) office on Saturday evening.

The Samiti members hugged each other, distributed sweets and burst firecrackers. Tributes were paid to the martyrs of farmers agitation, Lakhimpuri Kheri and helicopter crash martyrs.

Comrade Buddhinath Baral said that the Central government bowed down because of 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives in this agitation.

Bhagwan Bhojane said aid that the unprecedented agitation which had been going on for more than a year under the leadership of Samyukta Kisan Morcha was successful. “The BJP's Central Government had to surrender to the farmers' unity,” he added.

Dattu Kathar, Laxman Sakrudkar, Bhausaheb Jhirpe of Kisan Sabha, Gautam Chabukaswar, Damodhar Mankape, Ajay Bhavalkar and others were present.