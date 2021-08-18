Jankabai passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 18, 2021 10:40 PM2021-08-18T22:40:02+5:302021-08-18T22:40:02+5:30
Jankabai Bhika Appa Mitkar, a senior citizen from Begumpura, passed away on Tuesday. She was 72 and leaves behind three sons, two sisters and grandchildren. Last rites were performed on her at Begumpura Police Station on Wednesday.