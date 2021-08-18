Jankabai passes away

August 18, 2021

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Jankabai Bhika Appa Mitkar, a senior citizen from Begumpura, passed away on Tuesday. She was 72 and leaves behind three sons, two sisters and grandchildren. Last rites were performed on her at Begumpura Police Station on Wednesday.

