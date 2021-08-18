Jr colleges asked not to admit students beyond approved intake

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The Education Department asked all the higher secondary schools and junior colleges not to admit students in 11th class beyond approved capacity.

Deputy director of Education (Aurangabad region) Anil Sable instructed the schools that those candidates who are admitted beyond capacity would be termed as ‘additional’ and would not be allowed to apply for the HSC examinations.

The SSC result was declared around a month ago. The admission process began across the State in the same month.

The State Government announced that the admissions would be made on the basis of the Common Entrance Test (CET).

The court cancelled the CET. The colleges in the city did not get much response to admissions, while many students took admissions in rural colleges.

A total of 65,154 students were declared passed in the district, while the total available seats are 72,860 in 424 colleges of the district. Of them, 31,470 seats are in 116 colleges of the city.

The junior colleges' administration feel that seats may remain vacant this year also.

Majority of students preferred to Science and Commerce streams compared to Arts and MCVC.

Sable asked the officers to set up four teams to verify the approved seats, divisions, stream and admitted students strength. The education officer will chair the teams which inspect the admissions records and take action against the colleges for admitting students beyond approved intake.