Just wait and watch for Tanwani

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Discussions are going on in the political circles that leaving BJP has proved expensive for former MLA Kishanchand Tanwani. The Shiv Sena allowed him to join the party but he had been kept waiting for the past two years without any responsibility. Desperate and annoyed as for not being invited to any event due to internal factionalism within the party, Tanwani always asks the guardian minister Subhash Desai to give him some responsibility. Since this has been going on for the last two years, there are talks of Tanwani introspecting.

Tanwani entered Sena on the backdrop of municipal elections. He was considered as he had influence in 10 to 12 wards. But due to Covid-19, the municipal elections to be held in April 2020 were postponed. The elections have been delayed for year and a half. Therefore, no organizational changes have been made in the party. Since his joining, Tanwani has been waiting for a post. Till last year, Tanwani was being invited for party programmes. Now due to internal disputes, he has been sidelined. Therefore, there is a discussion among his supporters that BJP is better than such embarrassment.