Juvenile held in Dr Rajan Shinde murder case

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

The police have finally cracked the sensational Dr Rajan Shinde murder case. A juvenile has been arrested in this connection and sent to the Correction centre, informed the DCP zone 2, Deepak Girhe in a press conference on Monday.

Girhe said that the juvenile and the deceased had differences over career and education-related issues. The differences went to the extreme stage.

On October 11, an associated professor Dr Rajan Shinde was murdered in the wee hours. On receiving the information, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta and the other senior officers went to the murder spot. Dr Gupta himself monitored the investigation. On the complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife, a case was registered in the Mukundwadi police station. Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav was the investigating officer.

As the case was sensitive, there was pressure from the social, political and educational fields on the police. However, the police observed the path of patience and continued the investigation. The juvenile confessed and said that he had thrown the murder weapon in a well in Cidco N-2 area.

The police began the work of pumping water from the 70 feet deep well, in which the water level was about 35 feet.

The police, with the help of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) pumped the water, removed garbage and silt from the well for three days. On Monday, the police found the blood-stained towel in which a dumbbell and a kitchen knife were wrapped.

After collecting these evidences, the police arrested the juvenile and sent him to the Correction centre, Girhe said.