Kalam-e-Iqbal mesmerises audience

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

Kalam-e-Iqbal, a programme organised by Maharashtra Muslim Awami Committee (MMAC) at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Center on Tuesday evening to celebrate the birth anniversary of Urdu poet Allama Iqbal, enthralled the audience.

In the first session, Dr A G Khan and Maulana Dr Sadar-ul-Hasan Madani expressed their thoughts on the writing and life of Allama Iqbal. Maulana Mehfooz-ur-Rehman Farooqi presided over the event.

Prominent Urdu poetess Rana Haidari was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Mohammed Raza Khan was also felicitated for his outstanding performance in the Town Planning Department of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Abdul Qadir Maulana, Musa Nahdi, Hisham Usmani, Javed Qureshi, Ahmed Iqbal and Wajed Qadri were the chief guests.

MMAC chairman Ilyas Kirmani was lauded for bringing all political parties to one platform. Abubakar Rahebar conducted the proceedings of the first session. In the second session, Sufi singer Sami Saudagar performed Allama Iqbal's famous ghazals and Nazms.

Kalam-e-Iqbal had mesmerized the audience. Dr Sohail Zakiuddin conducted the second session. Nasser Nahdi, Saliq Hasan Khan, Abdul Rauf, Ayub Khan, Shaukat Ali, Syed Farhaz and others worked for the success of the event.