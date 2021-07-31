Kaleidoscope Fashion Show at MGM

Aurangabad, July 31: MGM University's Institute of Fashion Designing (IFD) organized the Kaleidoscope-2021 annual fashion show, recently. It featured a presentation of 86 garments designed by students from IFD's BFA, B Design and Certificate Course in Fashion Design Boutique Management.

Due to the Covid situation, the students presented a live fashion show at MGM’s Rukmini Hall while it was telecast online for the audience. B B Paul, former director, Weavers Service Centre (North Zone), union Ministry of Textiles, was the chief guest. MGM University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, IFD Director Dr Meghshyam Gurjar and Dr Sharmila Gurjar were present. Designer Sandeep Verma (Delhi) was the chief examiner of the show, that was choreographed by Keezar Hussain. The show was hosted by Gaurav Sipani and a vote of thanks was given by Chetna Dikkar.

Theme-wise Winners of Fashion Show

Pharaoh Arch- 1 - Nikita Misal, 2 - Anushka Deshmukh; Illusion Play - First- Samiksha Deshmukh, second - Sharon; Persian Cobalt -1 - Sultana Mirza, 2 - Seema Lahot; Metamorphosis - 1 - Irfan Shaikh, 2-Govind Gavhane; Sari union Harbor - 1 - Sheetal Shinde; 2 - Radhika Baldava. Academic excellence award 2021 - Sheetal Shinde.