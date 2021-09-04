Karad assures of allocating adequate funds for development under Smart City

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

The union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad today reviewed various works approved under Smart City Mission in the meeting of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited's (ASCDCL) advisory committee, this morning. Karad told the officials to send development proposals and assured them that there will be no shortage of funds for the sake of the city's development. He also applauded ASCDCL chief executive officer (CEO) A K Pandey for implementing the works successfully.

The meeting was attended by MP Imtiaz Jaleel, MLA Atul Save, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former deputy mayor Rajendra Janjal, Director (ASCDCL) Bhaskar Munde and members of advisory committee Piyush Sinha, Munish Sharma, Natasha Zarine, additional chief executive officer Arun Shinde, additional commissioner B B Nemane, city engineer S D Panzade, executive engineer Hemant Kolhe and others.

The minister of state learnt that 13 important proposals will be undertaken by ASCDCL in future. They include Streets4People Challenge, Lighthouse, renovation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Sant Tukaram Natyagruh, fixing of water meters, Conservation of Salim Ali Lake, purchase of e-Vehicles, installation of Smart Signals, starting of Integrated Command and Control Centre, modernisation of Safari Park, illumination of heritage gates etc. The finalisation of estimates are in the last leg and soon the process of inviting tenders will be started.

Pandey briefed that the union government's Transport Department will be providing financial assistance to encourage public transport to cities. There is a need to pursue the proposal of having 100 more buses in the city. The union government under the Smart City Mission has approved development works of valuing Rs 1,000 crore. Of the total cost of the project, the AMC has to contribute its share of Rs 250 crore. The funds are released to ASCDCL and will utilise the money for the development of the city on top priority. The Smart City Mission works will be continued till June 2023, he said.