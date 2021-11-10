Kenekar likely to get ticket Council by-polls

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

BJP city unit president Sanjay Kenekar is likely to get the party’s ticket for by-polls to be conducted for one vacant seat in State Legislative Council.

The seat fell vacant after Congress MLC Shard Ranpise died. The Central Election Committee of BJP State Unit recommended the name of Sanjay Kenekar as a candidate for the by-elections.

The committee held discussions with BJP State unit president Chandrakant Patil, Opposition leader in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis along with core committee members before finalising his name.

The last date for filing nomination papers is November 16. Kenekar is likely to submit nomination papers in presence of party seniors on November 15 if his candidature is announced. He confirmed that party seniors had contacted him. He said that no information beyond this.