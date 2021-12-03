Khandoba temple receives donation of Rs 1.25 lakh

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

The Khandoba temple, Satara has received a donation of Rs 1.25 lakh in the past two months. The donation box in the temple was opened in the presence of officials from the charity commissioner office before the Champa Shashti fair.

This year, the fair has been cancelled on the backdrop of the possibility of the third covid wave. Only devotees will be allowed to take darshan as per the guidelines of the district administration. However, the temple trust has organised various social initiatives like blood donation and tree plantation camp.

The police administration had denied giving permission to park vehicles around the temple premises. The temple trust will be responsible for controlling the crowd in the temple during the Champa Shashti fair. Trust president Sahebrao Palaskar, secretary Gangadhar Parakhe, Vitthal Devkar, Dilip Dandekar, inspector S Rathod and others were present.